Maria More's Midday Motivation

Check me out every weekday at 10:35am for your Midday Motivation. “Conquer your bad habits or your bad habits will conquer you…” –Rob Gilbert. Keep reading for more of today’s message.

A lot of hardships that we face are a result of our bad habits. From obesity to financial struggles and everything in between, bad habits can dig a hole so deep that you’ll never be able to climb out of it. It is important that we identify the things that are holding us back from success and turn our bad habits into good ones. If you don’t conquer your bad habits, your bad habits will conquer you.

