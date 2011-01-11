CLOSE
Is This JHud's REAL Body?

Jennifer Hudson performs at House of Blues in ChicagoWe posted pics yesterday of Jennifer Hudson’s super skinny physique but it looks like we spoke too soon.

The R&B star performed at the House of Blues in Chicago and looked good but definitely looked a little bigger that what we saw yesterday. JHud was showing off her curves (and she sure did have them!) which leads us to believe that she was previously wearing a girdle.

Take a look her most recent photos below:

In case you forgot here’s the pics we posted yesterday:

What do you think? Is JHud using a girdle to appear slimmer than she is? Tell us in the comments section!

