Today is the beautiful Rihanna’s 23rd birthday! The iconic fashionista is all grown up now and has gone through a lot of style transformations throughout her career. In honor of Rih Rih’s 23rd today, we’ve made this post all about her, Hello Beautiful style! Check out pictures of the beautiful Rihanna below, and help celebrate her birthday tuning in to her performance tonight at the NBA All Star Game!

Happy Birthday Rihanna!