NACA’s “Save the Dream” in Atlanta to stop Home Foreclosures

Is your home mortgage bill getting more and more difficult to pay? Are you facing foreclosure? Have you lost your job? Relief may be coming. NACA (Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America) has returned to Atlanta to help struggling homeowners. NACA will sit you down with banks and financial institutions in an effort to cut your interest rates and restructure mortgage payments to something you can afford. Some people say NACA counselors have helped them reduce bills 30 to 40 percent. Don’t forget to bring important documents like tax, home insurance and income verification. Visit their website for a list of exactly what you’ll need. The “Save the Dream” Tour will be at the America’s Mart, 250 Spring Street in Atlanta from now until Monday, March 7, 2011. 8 am until 8 pm. NACA has a ticketing system in place this year to help keep lines moving so you can reach a counselor quicker. Register online at www.naca.com or call 888- 499-6222.

