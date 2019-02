Success will never be a big step in the future, success is a small step taken just now. ~Jonatan Mårtensson

Don’t “wait” around for a big opportunity to show up instead take advantage of the small opportunities all around you. Everything you do today will contribute to the big picture. Success will never be a “big” step in the future, rather small steps taken NOW. (Don’t wait for opportunities, CREATE them…)

