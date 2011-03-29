CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Vado Signs Deal With Interscope

0 reads
Leave a comment

VadoVado, the newest member of the Dipset clan, recently signed a deal with Interscope Records. The news comes as Vado prepares to release a joint album with Cam’ron.

Ray Charles’ Mistress Brags About Stealing His Cash & Aborting Baby

Vado’s buzz hit deafening levels last year when his Slime Flu mixtape became all the rage, thanks to the single “Speaking In Tungs.”

No release date has been set yet for Vado’s debut solo album.  His joint album with Cam’ron, Gunz N Butta, is due out on April 12th.

Spotted @ MissInfo.TV

RELATED: Kanye West “Christmas In Harlem” (feat. Vado, Jim Jones, Cam’ron, CyHi Da Prynce, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild, Teyana Taylor & Big Sean) [AUDIO]

RELATED: Justin Bieber Can Rap? [VIDEO]

dipset , Vado

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close