Vado Signs Deal With Interscope

Vado, the newest member of the Dipset clan, recently signed a deal with Interscope Records. The news comes as Vado prepares to release a joint album with Cam’ron.

Vado’s buzz hit deafening levels last year when his Slime Flu mixtape became all the rage, thanks to the single “Speaking In Tungs.”

No release date has been set yet for Vado’s debut solo album. His joint album with Cam’ron, Gunz N Butta, is due out on April 12th.

Spotted @ MissInfo.TV

