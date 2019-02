Dariel Pulliam, a celebrity hairstylist who appeared on VH1’s “What Chilli Wants 2,” and worked with singer Keyshia Cole as well as a lot of other folks in the industry, has passed away from an undisclosed illness.

Chilli’s Co-Star Tionna Smalls To Get Her Own Reality Show

Keyshia Cole’s Hairstylist & Sister Elite To Get Reality Show

Tionna Smalls, who appeared on the show, tweeted the following:

Pulliam tweeted the following from his hospital bed on March 30th: