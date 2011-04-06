Angela Simmons & More Celebrate Steve Harvey’s Foundation Gala

Angela Simmons and Cynthia Bailey, of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame, came out to support the 2nd Annual Steve Harvey Foundation Gala. Hosted by Sherri Shepherd and the comedian, actor, author and radio host, himself, the gala raised over $600,000 to benefit the Steve Harvey Mentoring Weekend for Young Men.

Tyler Perry was honored at the event and brought along model Gelila Bekele as his date.

