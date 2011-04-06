CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Angela Simmons & More Celebrate Steve Harvey’s Foundation Gala

Angela Simmons and Cynthia Bailey, of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame, came out to support the 2nd Annual Steve Harvey Foundation Gala. Hosted by Sherri Shepherd and the comedian, actor, author and radio host, himself, the gala raised over $600,000 to benefit the Steve Harvey Mentoring Weekend for Young Men.

Tyler Perry was honored at the event and brought along model Gelila Bekele as his date.

Take a Look:

Steve Harvey Takes Ex-Wife To Court Over YouTube Videos

Angela Simmons & Bow Wow Take Their “Relationship” Courtside [PHOTOS]

angela simmons , Steve Harvey

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close