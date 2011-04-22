Max B Says He May Be Out Of Jail As Early As This Summer

Max B of Jim Jones‘ ByrdGang crew, is currently serving 75 years for his alleged involvement in a robbery and homicide. However Max says he may be out of jail as early as this summer.

“The appeal process is done, finally, it’s been done for about a month now,” Max B. told AllHipHop.com. “So now what they do is, the prosecutor responds back and you get a letter. They tell you, you gotta wait eight to 10 months for a response from the appellate court.”

Max is confident that he won’t have to wait that long to hear back from the appellate court. “You might see me in the summer, you might see me at the end of the year,” Max B. said. “I’m just waiting on the appellate courts. All my paperwork is done.”

