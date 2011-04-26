Soulja Boy & Diamond Call The Durtty Boyz To Confirm Relationship

Rumors have been flying like crazy ever since Soulja Boy and Diamond were spotted getting very close at Hot 107.9’s DUB car show in Atlanta over the weekend.

As we reported earlier Lil Scrappy and Scrappy’s mother Mama D called the Durtty Boyz and offered their take on the situation.

Now Soulja Boy and Diamond have officially chimed in! The two confirmed their relationship in a call to the Durtty Boyz tonight!

Listen to the exclusive!

RELATED: Lil Scrappy’s Mom Apologizes: “Diamond Knows That I Love Her Like A Daughter” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Lil’ Scrappy’s Mom Calls Diamond A “Low Down Dirty B*tch” & Scrappy Responds! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: New Couple? Soulja Boy & Diamond Spotted Hugged Up! [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Diamond Confirms Crime Mob Reunion, Talks New Music, Lil Scrappy & More (EXCLUSIVE)