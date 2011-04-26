CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Soulja Boy & Diamond Call The Durtty Boyz To Confirm Relationship

Rumors have been flying like crazy ever since Soulja Boy and Diamond were spotted getting very close at Hot 107.9’s DUB car show in Atlanta over the weekend.

As we reported earlier Lil Scrappy and Scrappy’s mother Mama D called the Durtty Boyz and offered their take on the situation.

Now Soulja Boy and Diamond have officially chimed in! The two confirmed their relationship in a call to the Durtty Boyz tonight!

Listen to the exclusive!

RELATED: Lil Scrappy’s Mom Apologizes: “Diamond Knows That I Love Her Like A Daughter” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Lil’ Scrappy’s Mom Calls Diamond A “Low Down Dirty B*tch” & Scrappy Responds! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: New Couple? Soulja Boy & Diamond Spotted Hugged Up! [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Diamond Confirms Crime Mob Reunion, Talks New Music, Lil Scrappy & More (EXCLUSIVE)

diamond , Durtty Boyz , Exclusive , Hot 107.9 , Lil Scrappy , Soulja Boy , Soulja Boy & Diamond Call The Durtty Boyz To Confirm Relationship [EXCLUSIVE]

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close