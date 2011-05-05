Words Of Wisdom From Black Celebrity Mothers

Today’s words of wisdom comes from Black celebrity moms:
“I have a greater purpose for being here. I love making movies but I would give it all up to be with my daughter if I had to because she’s the love of my life,”
– Halle Berry told U.K.’s Daily Mirror (via Essence).
Motherhood is the greatest gift.
Just living in the moment and enjoying it all.
– Jennifer Hudson (via access hollywood)
The twins are the most incredible gift we could ever have imaged.
– Mariah Carey (via celebritybabyscoop.com)
Motherhood is a profession by itself, just like school teaching and lecturing
– Ida B. Wells Barnett
All good traits and wisdom come from the mother’s side
– Zora Neale Hurston
