Marsha Ambrosius Beatboxes For Miguel

In the next installment of “Face To Face” R&B stars Marsha Ambrosius and Miguel talk about their first loves and share their mutual passion for music. Admitting that she is a huge fan of Miguel’s hit single “All I Want Is You” the songstress breaks into a beatbox of the song and Miguel gives a great acapella performance. Watch the exclusive clip!
Kyte.Embed.path=”http://media.kyte.tv”;Kyte.Embed.altpath=”http://www.kyte.tv”;window.kyteplayer=new Kyte.Player(“”,{appKey:”default”,width:610,height:343,p:”8614″,s:1333199,tbid:”1796″});
Watch more Face-To-Face Episodes below!
Charlie Wilson “Still Doing It Big”
Chrisette Michele, Charlie Wilson Talk “Grown & Sexy”
Charlie Wilson, Chrisette Michele Talk Breaking into the Music Industry
RELATED POSTS:
Marsha Ambrosius On “Far Away” Video: “I Wanted To Tell The Story That Wouldn’t Be Told”
Marsha Ambrosius “Lose Myself” (Lauryn Hill Cover) [AUDIO]
Miguel Performs “Sure Thing” On Jay Leno [VIDEO]