Marsha Ambrosius Beatboxes For Miguel

In the next installment of “Face To Face” R&B stars Marsha Ambrosius and Miguel talk about their first loves and share their mutual passion for music. Admitting that she is a huge fan of Miguel’s hit single “All I Want Is You” the songstress breaks into a beatbox of the song and Miguel gives a great acapella performance. Watch the exclusive clip!

Watch more Face-To-Face Episodes  below!

Charlie Wilson “Still Doing It Big”

Chrisette Michele, Charlie Wilson Talk “Grown & Sexy”

Charlie Wilson, Chrisette Michele Talk Breaking into the Music Industry

