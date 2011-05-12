Marsha Ambrosius Beatboxes For Miguel

In the next installment of “Face To Face” R&B stars Marsha Ambrosius and Miguel talk about their first loves and share their mutual passion for music. Admitting that she is a huge fan of Miguel’s hit single “All I Want Is You” the songstress breaks into a beatbox of the song and Miguel gives a great acapella performance. Watch the exclusive clip!

