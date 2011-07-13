Tyler Perry Reveals To Ebony That He Almost Became A Father

Tyler Perry covers Ebony magazine’s August 2011 issue. Inside, he reveals the 3 events in his life that profoundly changed him; the first being turning 40, the second being his mother dying, and the third being his appearance on “Oprah” in which he shared details about being sexually abused.

He also admits to almost becoming a father.

On why he waited until his mother passed to reveal he’d been abused:

When my mother took her last breath, I was able to take my first because I would not be a source of pain for her as long as she was alive. I didn’t know how liberating it would be to sit in the pain of the moment, feel it, allow myself to squeeze it as hard as I could, then let it go.

On almost becoming a father:

Back in December when we thought we were having a kid, I got overwhelmed.

We? Is there a woman in your life?

Yeah, she is really, really special. It’s the longest relationship I’ve been in, largely because I don’t feel any kind of marry-me-now pressure from her.

