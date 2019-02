It appears that Rihanna has officially traded in her red locks for a new due’. Ri Ri was photoed shoe shopping in LA last night. Rihanna was spotted a few days prior rocking a shorter version of her new hairstyle!

What Happened To Rihanna’s Hair?

Rihanna In The “Battleship” Trailer [VIDEO]

Rihanna Sizzles In September’s Glamour Magazine [PHOTOS INSIDE]