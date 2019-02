After TMZ.com reported that Soulja Boy purchased a $50 million private jet, his rep has come forward to negate the false report. Soulja Boy allegedly even played up the “purchase” saying “Hell yeah … I bought it.” His rep said “elaborate rumors” are “not true.”

