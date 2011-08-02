Cassie Covers Status Magazine

Cassie covers the latest issue of Status Magazine wearing a colorful pair of parachute pants and black leather jacket. Cassie tells Status that she has been in the studio working on a new album and also speaks on her personal style!

“I have been crazy busy, back in the studio getting my album done. Lots of new editorial shoots coming out. Really been blessed lately-feels like my time is now.

I’m a whole new version of myself, and I love it, so I know the people who really love my music will too. Every session is fun, actually-the producers and writers are dope. I couldn’t be happier.”

