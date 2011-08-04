Lil’ B Says He Killed The Rap Game [MUSIC VIDEO]

Did Lil’ B kill the rap game? In is latest music video, “R.I.P. The Rap Game” he says he killed the Rap Game and don’t ask him no more. While in what looks like a dirty alleyway, Lil’ B goes in over Freeway ft. Jay-Z “What We Do” instrumental. Even though Lil’ B gets a lot of hate from his peers, he still stands his ground on the message he wants to deliver. I think anyone would have to respect him for that. Check out the music video below.

“I think I’m The Source So I gave Myself 5 mics”

