“In order to enhance your results you have to enhance your expectations.” – Maria More

It is so tempting to get “comfortable,” especially when people around you settle for less than their potential. However, you shouldn’t use another man’s laziness as an excuse to be mediocre.

Growth is an infinite process; there is always something to learn. Keep challenging yourself. If you don’t raise your standards, you’ll be stuck at “average.”

