CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Wayne Doesn’t Sell A Milli: Does 760,000

0 reads
Leave a comment

lil wayne

As of yesterday (unofficial) though very impressive, Lil Wayne fell short of selling a million copies of Tha Carter IV by over 200,000 according to HitsDailyDouble.com.

Projected sales led us to believe that Wayne would sell over 900,000 albums in the first week and maybe even a million like Tha Carter III did. Non-the-less, Tha Carter IV blasted Watch The Throne out the water!

Jim Jones Disses Lil Wayne For Wearing Jeggings & Claiming Blood!

Listen To Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter IV” Here! [LISTEN NOW]

16 Year Old Canadian Girl Clarifies “Sleeping With Lil Wayne” [VIDEO]

Did Lil Wayne Steal The Beat For “She Will?”

lil wayne

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close