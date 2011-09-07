CLOSE
Idris Elba Named Smartwater’s New Spokesperson

Idris Elba for SmartwaterIdris Elba is Smartwater’s new (sexy) spokesman. We’ve seen Jennifer Aniston front the campaign since 2007, so we’re happy to see the company moved in a new direction.

Aniston went topless and showed off her abs in a few of the ads, so we can only hope Idris does the same! But for now, we’ll have to settle for a few fully-clothed pics of a business man on the move.

You can catch the new pics in upcoming issues of GQ, Essence and Men’s Journal magazines.

