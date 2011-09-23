Top 10 Black Wedding Songs

Next to saying the vows, watching a couple have their first dance is the most moving part of a wedding. That’s the moment when nobody in the world matters except your new spouse. As a guest, you get to see how deep the love between the couple is simply by the way they stare into each other’s eyes during their first dance. Since the summer weding season is winding down, The Urban Daily put together a list of the top wedding songs in no particular order.

Kenny Lattimore – “For You”

If you’ve to a wedding and haven’t heard this song, question the DJ’s abilities. “For You” is enveloped in romance and pure emotion. We find a man not afraid to express the love he has for his queen. Don’t let the groom start whispering the lyrics to his bride as the song plays. The reception might have to be cut short, if you catch what I’m throwing at you.

Luther Vandross – “Here And Now”

With Luther as R&B’s perennial lothario, there is no way this could exist without this song. The lyrics to “Here an Now” practically read like vows themselves. “Here and now/I promise to love faithfully /You’re all I need” Enough said.

Monica – “Angel of Mine”

This Georgia songbird had one of her biggest hts with the Rodney Jerkins produced hit. Though many dismiss the notion of love at first site, Monica was singing about having an instant attraction to a person’s spirit. A spiritual connection before a physical one, that’s rare these days.

Prince – “Adore”

Prince’s duality when it comes to music is amazing. One minute he’s tricking with a darling named Nikki and in another moment he’s so deep in love he can’t find the words to express it. “Adore ” is one of the most sizzling and devoted songs The Purple One has ever recorded. When a man tells you, “You can burn up my clothes, smash up my ride.” That’s way more than love. No one captures those moments in song better than Prince.

Sade – “No Ordinary Love”

Sade’s first single from her fourth album has been a wedding staple since its release in 1992. Though the production is seductive, the words are honest. She sings of giving her man all she’s got, despite the fact he has made her cry. Sade just couldn’t help falling in love and most newlyweds identify with those emotions.

Anita Baker – “Sweet Love”

Anita Baker is the queen of love songs. The only other person to match her catalog of love tracks is Luther Vandross. With “Sweet Love,” Anita steps into the role of a woman unshamed to say how much she loves her man. “Sweet Love” illustrates what a true marriage is-a partnership based on love and commitment.

Michael Jackson – “Lady In My Life”

No matter how you look at it, this song is beautiful. Michael Jackson goes in about the woman he longs to spend the rest of his life with. The song begins with sweet whispers of love and mounts in intensity until MJ is hollering, ” I love you. I love you. I need you. I want you, Babe!” what more needs to be said? “I do.”

K-Ci and JoJo – “All My Life”

If you’ve been to a wedding after 1998, you are probably sick of this song as a wedding song. Although, it’s the perfect soundtrack for a wedding, hearing it at yours, your cousin’s, your best friend’s, your uncle’s, and everybody else you know’s wedding is a bit much. Even though we get sick of it when we have to go to more than one wedding in a month, we love the sentiments behind the track. That’s pure unadulterated love codensed into a five minute song.

Eric Benet and Tamia – “Spend My Life With You”

This love song is about being comfortable in your relationship. “Spend My Life With You” celebrates simple things like waking up next to each other and looking into each other’s eyes. Eric Benet and Tamia’s duet has slid out of speakers at weddings and is sure to continue to be a wedding ballad for the rest of all time.

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross – “Endless Love”

You can’t bring up weddings and love without talking about the epic Lionel Richie and Diana Ross cut. the sweeping strings and saccharine words make you wish you had that type of love. If you have that kind of love, “Endless Love” makes you want to hold on to it forever.

