Black Women, Would You Act Like This On Your Wedding Day?

This may be the absolute worst Bridezilla episode I have ever seen! Not only does the bride’s hair look a complete mess, she embarrassed herself and ruined her wedding day by acting like ghetto trash. I actually caught this episode on WE TV (I’ve been in a marriage mood lately) and was totally appalled by the way Rae Ray was portraying black women or any woman on television. How is her husband supposed to feel? Way to rob him of one of the biggest days of his life Rae…

“I got sweatpants and T-shirt n my car, and I will beat everybody up!”

