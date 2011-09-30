CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Guess Who Dressed Up As A Pimp At The Airport?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas are back together and she’s making no secrets about it. After surviving the rumors of her affair with Shaquille O’Neal, the couple is flaunting their love everywhere, including on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Laura posted a silly picture of her man picking her up from the airport…fully dressed as a pimp!

She wrote: “This is how I get picked up at the airport! IDIOT lmao. He’s serious 2! Omg. Yes that’s my Baby Gilbert. My baby had chocolates.”

We’re still on the fence about these two, but we have to admit, this is cute.

Laura Govan On Gilbert Arenas: “We Got That Ghetto, Crazy, Dangerous Love”

Gilbert Arenas Tries To Shut Down Laura Govan From Appearing On “Basketball Wives”

Gilbert Arenas Served Child Support Papers At Halftime

Gilbert Arenas , Laura Govan

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close