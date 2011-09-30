Guess Who Dressed Up As A Pimp At The Airport?

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas are back together and she’s making no secrets about it. After surviving the rumors of her affair with Shaquille O’Neal, the couple is flaunting their love everywhere, including on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Laura posted a silly picture of her man picking her up from the airport…fully dressed as a pimp!

She wrote: “This is how I get picked up at the airport! IDIOT lmao. He’s serious 2! Omg. Yes that’s my Baby Gilbert. My baby had chocolates.”

We’re still on the fence about these two, but we have to admit, this is cute.

