Gabrielle Union On Plastic Surgery: “None For Me!”

Gabrielle Union has no plans to get plastic surgery. The 38-year-old actress recently told People that despite already seeing signs of aging, she’d rather keep in shape the old-fashioned way: through exercise.

“None for me. It’s not a matter of judgment. I’m deathly afraid of needles. If there was a way to skip them, I would do it. And we’ve yet to come up with reasonable Botox in a bottle, so I’m just lucky I don’t have crazy wrinkles. I have a fine line around my mouth because I smile a lot. I’m not doing anything about it!”

“My butt has gotten a lot better because it’s bigger. I do squats and walk on inclines. I don’t look like a scarecrow anymore. I should really back into rooms because that’s how confident I am.”

Love her confidence!

