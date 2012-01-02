Kobe Bryant Breaks Record In Loss

During a loss to the Denver Nuggets Kobe Bryant still found his way into the record books. Bryant scored 16 points to become the sixth player in NBA history to score 28,000 career points. He is first among active players and is 584 points behind former teammate Shaquille O’Neal.

Bryant came into the Sunday game needing just four points to reach 28,000, but he didn’t get it until he hit a free throw with 10:43 left in the third quarter.

The Lakers fell to the Nuggets 99 to 90 bringing their record on the season to 3 wins and 3 losses.

