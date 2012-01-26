CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lucky Lady! Shemar Moore Tongue-Kisses Blindfolded Audience Member On “Ellen”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Shemar Moore visited Ellen Degeneres’ show recently where he participated in a game with an audience member.

Though the lucky lady was only supposed to identify Shemar by touching his abs while blindfolded, he practically gave the answer away – with his tongue!

Watch the action below! Even Ellen is shocked!

RELATED LINKS:

Shemar Moore & His Insane Abs Cover Maximum Fitness Mag [PHOTOS]

Shemar Moore Accidentally Exposes Himself On “Ellen”

Marc Anthony Moves On With Younger Lover Too, Caught Kissing [PHOTO]

ellen degeneres , Shemar Moore

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close