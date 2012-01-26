Lucky Lady! Shemar Moore Tongue-Kisses Blindfolded Audience Member On “Ellen”

Shemar Moore visited Ellen Degeneres’ show recently where he participated in a game with an audience member.

Though the lucky lady was only supposed to identify Shemar by touching his abs while blindfolded, he practically gave the answer away – with his tongue!

Watch the action below! Even Ellen is shocked!

