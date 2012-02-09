Beyonce Looks For New Talent!

The rumors of Beyonce taking her judging talents to The X Factor may be false, but she is searching for new talent. Blue Ivy’s mother is looking for a female vocalist with the same, if not more, ambition and hustle to be featured on an upcoming Beyonce release.

Aspiring singers can film their own version of “End Of Time,” where it will be judged by music industry insiders. Those insiders include King B and her choreographer Frank Gatson. The judging criteria includes creativity, musicality, and originality. Besides being featured on a Beyonce project, the winner will also win $4,000.

To apply, click here.

