Reggie Bush Spotted On A Lunch Date With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reggie Bush Lunch DateReality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and ex Reggie Bush can’t seem to get each other out of their systems. The pair were spotted in Beverly Hills this past weekend having lunch. Witnesses reported them smiling and enjoying each other’s company like they were back together. Bush and Kardashian still signed autographs and took pictures with fans who approached them during their meal. It’s still unclear if they are officially back together.

If Reggie got back with Kim, his mom isn’t going to be too pleased. We reported late last year, Mama Bush didn’t want her football star son making the same mistakes twice. The main mistake, in her eyes, is dating Kim Kardashian. Reggie, do what you feel is right, but proceed with caution.

