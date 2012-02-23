CLOSE
Pilar Sanders Sues Deion Sanders For 200 Million

Wow! This is the trashest divorce I have seen play out in the press in years In Pilar’s lawsuit she claims Deiondra and Deion have been attacking her with various “emotional weapons” for years … including dominance, humiliation, isolation, threats, intimidation, denial and blame.

Pilar claims the Twitter rant was just another example of the humiliation she was forced to endure during the marriage … adding, “[Deion and Deiondra] even persuaded [Pilar] that she was and is worthless, a ‘gold diggin’ ho, and that no one else would want her.“Pilar also claims the two would intimidate her by leaving various weapons on display around the house and “hurting pets.”

The details of the alleged animal abuse are not explained in the suit.

Pilar is demanding $150 MILLION in punitive damages and $50 mil in actual damages. Her attorney Larry Friedman tells TMZ Pilar also wants a public apology — and adds … she “passed a polygraph test confirming” she didn’t cheat on Deion. I dont know who is telling the truth but I do know I used to have so much respect for Pilar and now I dont!

