The Queen Of Soul Demands Respect!

After rumors surfaced that Aretha Franklin got uninvited to Whitney Houston’s homegoing service because of an interview with the Today show she is ready to set the record straight with a new statement:

Extra TV, the New York Post and Newsday (New York) should stop the BS. Cissy Houston and I have been longtime friends for almost 50 years.

I have four invitations and parking passes that were sent to me for the funeral. Extra TV, the New York Post and Newsday (New York) are more interested in sensationalism and negative speculations than the truth. People are getting their information from the wrong source. The intelligent and the thoughtful thing to do would be to respect and have some sensitivity to the moment. If you don’t know how, at least try.

Cissy does not need ridiculous speculation and neither do I—particularly at this time.

Also, with respect to the Today Show, my entire statement was pre-taped. However, the Today Show did not air the part of my statement, which said, “This is no reflection on Cissy or Nippy’s upbringing.” Knowing Cissy as well as I do, I know Whitney left home right and properly. I was generalizing and it was a well intended statement for any young adult coming into the music industry. I was not speaking of anyone specifically.

RELATED:

Ray J Finally Breaks His Silence

Bobby Brown Releases Statement On Why He Left Whitney’s Funeral [VIDEO]

Whitney Houston Celebrated At Funeral [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Whitney Houston Obituary Released [PHOTOS]

Ray J To Whitney Houston: “Your Smile Will Live In My Heart Forever”

Chaka Khan Questions Why Pre-Grammy Party Was Held After Whitney Houston’s Death [VIDEO]

Bobby Brown Dismisses Reports He’s Unwelcome At Whitney Funeral, Says Daughter Is “Doing Better”

Aretha Franklin Sings Tribute For Goddaughter Whitney Houston [VIDEO]

Celebrity Atlantans Remember Former ATL Resident Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston May Have Died From Combination Of Xanax & Alcohol [REPORT]

Jennifer Hudson Sings Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” At Grammys [VIDEO]

New Edition On Whitney Houston’s Death: “We Are Shocked And Saddened”

Bobby Declares Love For Whitney On Stage [VIDEO]