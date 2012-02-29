CLOSE
Man Found Dead In Front Of Rick Ross’ Miami Mansion

Police are investigating the murder of a man who was apparently shot in front of Rick Ross house in Miami. According to TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us … Ross was NOT home at the time of the shooting and at this point in the investigation, he’s not considered a suspect.

Investigators, however, do want to know if the man had a relationship with Rick Ross and plan on questioning him on that matter. After all, it was his property. No official comment from Rick Ross.

Source: TMZ

