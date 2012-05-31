Gucci Mane Sued for Not Paying $275,000 Jewelry Bill

A Georgia jewelry store is suing Gucci Mane for allegedly failing to pay a $270,000 bill.

The owners of jewelry store A&A Diamonds got lawyer Vivian Uchitel to file a suit against the ATL rapper earlier this year in Henry County. A&A Diamonds claim they loaned Gucci a diamond pinky ring that costs upward of $130,000. The jewelers also lent Gucci a diamond chain and bracelet. The bracelet and chain are said to be worth $110k.

According to the court documents, A&A Diamonds and Gucci Mane entered an agreement which would give Gucci 15 days to pay off the balance of the jewelry or return them. Gucci Mane hasn’t done either of the two. The only money A&A Diamonds received from Gucci Mane was the $40,000 down payment. A&A is suing for $274, 523.34. The sum is the cost of the lost jewelry, interest, attorney and court fees.

Because Gucci didn’t show up in court to respond to the lawsuit, the judge ruled in favor of A&A by default. As a result, a lien has been placed on Gucci’s property.

