Willow Smith On Tongue Ring: “It’s Fake, Sorry.”

Willow Smith had folks going IN on her (and her parents) over a picture of what appeared to be a tongue piercing. Well, you can calm down because it was a fake.

After posting a photo of her mouth, revealing her tongue, people responding in shock commenting that Willow Smith is way to young to have a tongue piercing. After receiving all the negative comments, Willow responding saying: “It’s Fake, Sorry.”

Another source added: “It isn’t a piercing, it is a magnet. Just a young girl having fun with accessories.”

Willow sure knows how to get our attention.

Also On Hot 107.9: