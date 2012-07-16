The Game’s New Reality Show Will Film Him Getting Married

CLOSE
Get ready to see a different side of Rapper, The Game as he is set to star in his own Reality Show. According to TMZ, The Game has inked a deal with the production company, 51 Minds (the same folks who brought you Flava of Love, LaLa’s Full Court Life and T.I. & Tiny, the Family Hustle).

Word is, the show will also film The Game and his fiancé’s (Tiffany Cambridge) wedding. So far, the show has been pitched to both MTV and VH-1. There’s no word yet on which network (if any) will pick up the show.

