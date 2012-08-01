CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Changes His Name And Style, Meet “Snoop Lion” [VIDEO]

The rapper formerly known as Snoop Dogg has gone through a transformation while on a trip to Jamaica and now considers himself a reggae star by the name of Snoop Lion. Yep, Snoop Lion was a trending topic on twitter this morning after the rapper admitted he’s tired of hip-hop and is releasing a reggae album.

During his trip to the islands, Snoop says he was “born again” and plans to release an album and documentary titled “Reincarnation.”

Check out the press conference where he made the announcement and explained the transformation:

