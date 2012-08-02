K.Michelle Says Toya Wright Needs To “Shut The F*ck Up” [VIDEO]

During the first few episodes of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta, K.Michelle made subliminal hints about her relationship with Memphitz and went as far to say he stole her advance money and was even physically abusive.

Following the admission, there was some back and forth between Memphitz and K.Michelle with Memphitz’ wife, Toya Wright chiming in every now and then. K.Michelle has never really addressed Toya directly, until now.

During an interview at the Love & Hip-Hop Reunion in New York, K.Michelle says she’s happy for what Toya has been able to accomplish but she also suggested that Toya needs to mind her business.

She said:

“I tried to do it the right way. I didn’t say any names. And even when people rebutted and did things to me, I still tried to keep it pimping. But I’ma tell you one thing…if you wasn’t in that room, you need to shut the f*ck up. And I’ma tell you one more thing…if I don’t come at you, then you don’t come for me because my story is my story. So, I don’t care if that’s your husband or not because at the end of the day, you look dick drunk. That’s what you look…dick drunk.” “You need to be quiet because ain’t nobody came for you. I let you be a woman, I let you do what you needed to do as a woman. I’m happy about your hair, your books. We all need to stick together as women. But what you won’t do…you can be ride or die for your man but don’t be riding for a cause that you don’t know shit about.”

Check out the video:

Spotted at: Rhymes with Snitch

