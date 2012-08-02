CLOSE
Beyonce Set To Open Up About Her Life And Career In New Documentary

Beyonce is very selective when sharing personal details about her life but if you want to know more, here’s some good news: Beyonce and her team are currently shopping an intimate documentary about her life and career. Word is, the movie is as a mix of music and personal study, blending concert footage with confessional interviews. Hopefully she’ll give us an inside look at how she’s handling being a new mommie as well!

LA Times reports:

Knowles not only stars in the project but is directing it, and will also serve as a producer. About 20 minutes of footage has been shown to distributors.

A representative at Knowles’ agency did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Knowles certainly would have a lot to discuss in the doc. In the last 18 months, she’s released a top-selling album (“4”), split from her longtime manager (her father), and had a baby, Blue Ivy Carter, with husband Jay-Z, among other noteworthy events.

