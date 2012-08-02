CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Jr. To Be Released From Jail This Weekend

Floyd “Money” Mayweather will be getting out of jail much sooner than expected.

After serving two months in jail for a domestic battery case, records show that the 35-year-old undefeated welterweight boxing champ is due for release Friday from the Clark County Detention Center.

Originally sentenced to 90 days, Mayweather Jr. will be released from prison due to good behavior.  Money May turned himself in on June 1st after pleading guilty in December to misdemeanor charges resulting from a September 2010 scuffle with his then-girlfriend, Josie Harris, while two of their children watched.

Mayweather reached a plea deal and agreed to serve 90 days in jail rather than go to trial on felony charges that could have gotten him up to 34 years in prison. The boxer’s attorney attempted to get Mayweather released early claiming that the boxing champ’s heath was suffering irreversible damage which would keep him from making a living.

A judge denied that request.

