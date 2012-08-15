CLOSE
Bobby Brown Enters Rehab For Alcohol Abuse

Bobby Brown continues to struggle with his alcohol addiction. Reports have surfaced that Bobby Brown recently admitted himself to a treatment facility. Brown has been open about his alcohol problems over the years and was recently arrested for DUI (in March of this year).

TMZ reports

Sources extremely close to Brown tell TMZ, the former “New Edition” singer admitted himself to the treatment facility very recently — because “he realized he couldn’t do it on his own.”

We’re told he’s being treated for alcohol abuse issues — a problem Brown has openly suffered from for many years.

The source adds, Brown “decided that he needed help and wants to make the best out of the rest of his life for his children’s sake.”

