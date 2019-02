If you can’t change the people around you, CHANGE the people around you. – Unknown

If your friends aren’t helping you become a better person, its time to hand them a pink slip. People are only in your life because you ALLOW them to be. And if a person isn’t building you up, chances are, they could be tearing you down. Watch the company you keep because everyone in your circle will have an impact in your life whether good or bad…

