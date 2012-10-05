CLOSE
Joseline Outs Stevie J, Says He’s “Gay” And “Undercover” [PHOTOS]

We’ve seen Joseline throw blows at Stevie J on Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. Now there’s another battle, this time on twitter. Not quite sure how the beef started between these two, but Joseline recently went IN on Stevie J going as far to say he’s gay on the low!

