Hip-Hop legend Nas is out to prove the success of his latest album Life is Good is no fluke. The Queensbridge MC is continuing to collaborate with newer rappers that appeal to younger audiences. He will be featured on Big Sean‘s forthcoming project Hall of Fame: Memoirs of a Detroit Player.

Big Sean recruited Nas to appear on a track called “Jesus Piece.” During an interview with XXL, Big Sean says the song is about more than just a piece of jewelry. “It’s a classic hip-hop song. We don’t just talk about Jesus pieces in general, we talk about Jesus pieces and the impact they had around the time in our life when we got our first Jesus pieces, or when we saw our idols with their Jesus pieces.”

Big Sean’s Hall of Fame: Memoirs of a Detroit Player is said to be more revealing about his life before he became famous. Two songs indicative of that are “Mona Lisa” and “Ashley.” Described as a “turn-up song,” “Mona Lisa” is all about women and how he reacts to seeing a fine one. Sean admitted the song wasn’t his favorite, but is sure the song will get the people going. As for “Ashley,” the song chronicles an old relationship that deteriorated as he began to become the star he is now.

Big Sean’s sophomore album Hall of Fame: Memoirs of a Detroit Player doesn’t have a solid release date. However, there is talk the album will be released sometime in December. What do you think about legends like Nas collaborating with younger artists like Big Sean? Do you think this will be a great song? Sound off in the comments.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Pandora Paying Drake and Lil Wayne $3 Million

Robert Glasper Fixes What Ain’t Broke With “Black Radio” Remix EP [LISTEN]

Big Sean’s New Album To Feature Nas was originally published on theurbandaily.com