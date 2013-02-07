The man who brought sexy back has finally returned to making music. Justin Timberlake is readying his hotly anticipated third album “The 20/20 Experience” for release March 19th. With the release date being a month away, he unveiled the album’s cover and tracklist.

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @Jonathan_Hailey

Lead by the Jay-Z-assisted banger “Suit & Tie,” Timberlake’s new project boasts 10 tracks with production from Timbaland and Pharrell Williams. JT talked to Ryan Seacrest about where the title came from, saying, “It more or less came out of I was playing some of the stuff for my friends and they would come in and out of the studio and I’d say, ‘What do you think of this?’ And my best friend said, ‘This is music that you can see,’ and for some reason that stuck with me.”

Recording for JT’s new album in six years secretly began late last summer. In an open letter he posted to his fans, Justin spoke about the inspiration behind the collection of songs. “What I came up with is something I couldn’t be more excited about! It is full of inspiration that I grew up listening to and some newfound muses that I’ve discovered along the way.”

Peep the tracklist and album artwork below. What do you think of the cover?

The 20/20 Experience Tracklisting

1. “Pusher Love Girl”

2. “Suit & Tie” feat. Jay-Z

3. “Don’t Hold the Wall”

4. “Strawberry Bubblegum”

5. “Tunnel Vision”

6. “Spaceship Coupe”

7. “That Girl”

8. “Let the Groove Get In”

9. “Mirrors”

10. “Blue Ocean Floor”

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

#OurMoments: Rapper Heavy D Dies At Age 44

Uncle Luke Pens Letter To Rick Ross About Rapper Beefs

Chris Brown: I’m Sick Of Being Accused!

Justin Timberlake Reveals ‘The 20/20 Experience’ Artwork & Tracklist was originally published on theurbandaily.com