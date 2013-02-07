The Illuminati has been elevated to mythical proportions in the urban entertainment community. If you are a successful entertainer or media personality who is winning more than losing, there’s most likely a YouTube video explaining how you are involved with the elite circle of trust. One of the Illuminati’s rumored members Russell Simmons says there is no such thing as the Illuminati.

TMZ cameras caught Simmons out and about. They asked him what he thought of people saying Beyonce was in the Illuminati and that her Super Bowl performance was all Illuminati everything. The hip-hop mogul laughed off those rumors by saying people use the Illuminati as a way to make themselves feel better when they see someone doing better than them.

Although Simmons may say there is no secret society of the elite, he didn’t seem to want to talk about it too much. When he was asked to confirm or deny the group’s existence, he replied, “Are you kidding me? I’m a grown f*cking man!” That’s like the smoothest way to not answer a question, Russell. What aren’t you telling us about your involvement in the Illuminati?

Watch Russell Simmons’ smooth defense of Beyonce and denial of the Illuminati.

Russell Simmons: The Illuminati Is An Excuse Lazy People Use For Laziness! was originally published on theurbandaily.com