Moment: Halle Berry Becomes First Black Woman To Win Best Leading Actress Oscar

Although stunning actress Halle Berry made her acting debut back in 1989 in the world of network television, she’s gained much of her fame as a film actress. After debuting in Spike Lee’s “Jungle Fever” in 1991, it took over a decade for the Cleveland native to be recognized for her chops. In 2002, Berry won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “Monster’s Ball” opposite Billy Bob Thorton. Berry’s moving acceptance speech still stirs the soul, and she made certain to give honor to those who forged the path for her.

Watch Berry’s Oscar acceptance speech here:

Top Moments In Black History: Halle Berry Becomes 1st Black Woman To Win Best Actress Oscar

February 11, 2013

