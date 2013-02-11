2013 Grammy Award Winners: Frank Ocean, Jay-Z & Beyonce Score Big!

The hype is over! The 2013 Grammy Awards came and went and brought with it plenty of memorable/”giffable” moments. From Frank Ocean snagging “Best Urban Contemporary Album” to Jay-Z dissing The Dream’s tacky choice of hat during his acceptance speech, the Grammys didn’t disappoint.
Check out who won the golden gramophone, below:
Record of The Year– “Babel” Mumford & Sons
Record of The Year– “Somebody That I Used To Know” Gotye Ft. Kimbra
Best New Artist– FUN.
Song of The Year– “We Are Young” FUN. Featuring Janelle Monáe
Best Pop Vocal Album– “Stronger” Kelly Clarkson
Best Pop Solo Performance– “Set Fire To The Rain (Live)” Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance– ”Somebody That I Used To Know” Gotye Featuring Kimbra
Best Rap Album– “Take Care” Drake
Best Rap Performance– “N****s In Paris” Jay-Z & Kanye West
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration– “No Church in the Wild” Jay-Z & Kanye West Featuring Frank Ocean & The-Dream
Best R&B Album– “Black Radio” Robert Glasper Experiment
Best Urban Contemporary Album– “Channel Orange” Frank Ocean
Best R&B Performance– “Climax” Usher
Best Traditional R&B Performance– “Love On Top” Beyonce
