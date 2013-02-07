Grammys 101: Who’s Performing, Who’s Nominated & Who We Want To Win! (That We Care About)

CLOSE
Our Moments
Who’s Performing…

As the 55th annual Grammy awards approach with rapid speed, more of our favorite artists have been added to the impressive lineup of performers! Miguel and Wiz Khalifa are the last addition to the list and will join the likes of: Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Frank Ocean, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Elton John and more!

Chaka Chan will not be hitting the stage but she will debut her exclusive line of chocolates and candles at the Grammy gift lounge. The line, Chaka’s Chakalates in collaboration with Khana Sutra Candles, is a combination of “gourmet delights from Chaka’s recipe of antioxidant-rich dark chocolate, with velvety bass notes.” (Order them here: www.chakakhan.com)

Host: LL Cool J

Time: 8pm EST

Place: CBS

