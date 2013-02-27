CLOSE
NEW VIDEO: Redman f/ Method Man & R.E.A.D.Y. Roc “Lookn Fly Too”

Reggie Noble has been quietly grinding out the videos lately. After dropping “White People Are Rioting” a little while back he returns with some help from his old rhyme partners.

Redman, Method Man and R.E.A.D.Y  Roc invade a local poolhall to trade bars, beers and beautiful women in the new video, “Lookn Fly Too.” It’s vintage hip-hop from the “How High” brothers that serves as a precursor to the Funk Doc’s “Muddy Waters 2″ coming soon.

