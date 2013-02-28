Atlanta Teen Survives After Being Shot 15 Times for Trying to Leave Gang [VIDEO]

An Atlanta teenager miraculously survived being shot 15 times after he told his gang that he wanted to leave so he could live a normal, law-abiding life.

His desire to leave the Young Mob gang didn’t sit well with the gang, whose motto is “Stay in until you die.” On February 15, Orentheal Childs, 19, was shot 15 times and left for dead on an Atlanta street. People rushed to help Childs and took him to the hospital. Those good Samaritans are now in protective custody, reports Fox 5 Atlanta.

Childs underwent surgery and is now recovering,

“Never since I’ve been in law enforcement have I seen someone shot 15 times and live,” said U.S. Marshal Eric Heinz.

Police arrested two men they suspect were involved in the shooting: an unidentified 16-year-old and Farrakmad Muhammad Price, 19, who was arrested while hiding out in Tennessee.

