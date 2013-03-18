Rihanna’s ’777 Tour’ Documentary To Air On Fox

For all of the negative press that came out of Rihanna‘s “777 Tour,” she still is getting money from it. The pop diva’s behind-the-scenes documentary about her tour that hit seven countries in seven days for seven concerts will air on Fox on May 6th.

The tour meant to promote Rihanna’s seventh album “Unapologetic” was the talk of the blogospere because 256 superfans, journalists, and bloggers were packed into a 777 jet and flown around the world with the pop star. Many passengers on the plane complained about inadequate food and sleeping conditions as well as not getting any face time with Rih Rih. The tour began in Mexico City and ended in New York City with stops in Paris, Stockholm, London, Toronto, and Berlin.

Although riddled with hiccups, the tour did its job. Rihanna’s “Unapologetic” debuted at number one and her first single “Diamonds” reached number one on the Hot 200 the day after the tour finished.

So to all of the jouranlists who were on the plane, I hope you stayed camera ready because you know Black Twitter is going to have jokes about your appearance. Not throwing shots, just preparing you for what’s about to take place on May 6th when the Rihanna “777 Tour” documentary airs. Y’all put your hater blockers on.

